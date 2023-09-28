WWE star just put a hole through a wall backstage; fans believe top official wants Triple H to deal with things going too far

One WWE superstar is certainly not making life easy for Triple H at this time. Two stars were fighting backstage, and even broke through the wall of an office backstage of a top official, leading to him appearing very frustrated. Now, fans think that Triple H might need to be the one to deal with the issue at hand, given how frustrated Shawn Michaels appeared by the brawl between Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker.

This week on WWE NXT, the feud brewing between Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker reached new heights. Corbin won his match against Josh Briggs early in the night, hitting him with the End of Days. Soon after the win, he called out Breakker and the two started to brawl.

Despite the best attempts of other stars and officials backstage, they continued to brawl. They were shown in three different segments, taking the fight to each other.

In the end, things went too far. The two fought through the wall of Shawn Michaels' office just as NXT went off the air.

Breakker's destructive streak has been noted by everyone, especially fans. They took to Twitter soon after, saying that after what had happened, Michaels would probably be begging Triple H to take Breakker off his hands, and deal with the former champion himself.

Fans were in agreement that the segment was hilarious, and that Michaels probably had enough of Breakker.

The moment was interesting for fans as they love what Shawn Michaels has been doing with NXT

Fans will have to wait and see what happens next in the Bron Breakker saga.

