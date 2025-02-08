  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE star loses return match after 168-day in-ring absence

WWE star loses return match after 168-day in-ring absence

By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 08, 2025 15:26 GMT
NXT wrestlers train at WWE
NXT wrestlers train at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Several WWE stars have returned to in-ring action in 2025, including AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, and Nikki Bella. On February 7, one of the company's up-and-coming talents, Thea Hail, also made her return.

WWE's NXT developmental brand held a non-televised live event in Lakeland, Florida. In one of 10 matches on a stacked card, Hail lost her first bout in 168 days against Fatal Influence member Jacy Jayne.

Later in the night, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Sol Ruca and Zaria in a tag team match. Fallon Henley also retained the NXT Women's North American Championship against Wren Sinclair.

also-read-trending Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Hail had not competed since teaming up with Riley Osborne to defeat Robert Stone and Stevie Turner at another live event on August 23, 2024.

Before that, her most recent televised match took place at The Great American Bash on July 30, 2024. On that occasion, the 21-year-old unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship in one of the biggest matches of her career.

Thea Hail's WWE NXT run so far

Despite her young age, Thea Hail has already competed in more than 100 matches. In NXT, she is best known for being associated with Chase University (Chase U) for two-and-a-half years before the faction disbanded in November 2024.

Hail's former ally Duke Hudson was a key member of Chase U. The 34-year-old received his release in January, ending any realistic hopes of the group reuniting in the near future.

Hail has recorded statement-making wins over Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne in her short NXT career. She also lost two NXT Women's Championship matches against Tiffany Stratton in 2023.

What would you like to see next from Thea Hail? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी