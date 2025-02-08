WWE star loses return match after 168-day in-ring absence

Several WWE stars have returned to in-ring action in 2025, including AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, and Nikki Bella. On February 7, one of the company's up-and-coming talents, Thea Hail, also made her return.

WWE's NXT developmental brand held a non-televised live event in Lakeland, Florida. In one of 10 matches on a stacked card, Hail lost her first bout in 168 days against Fatal Influence member Jacy Jayne.

Later in the night, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Sol Ruca and Zaria in a tag team match. Fallon Henley also retained the NXT Women's North American Championship against Wren Sinclair.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Hail had not competed since teaming up with Riley Osborne to defeat Robert Stone and Stevie Turner at another live event on August 23, 2024.

Before that, her most recent televised match took place at The Great American Bash on July 30, 2024. On that occasion, the 21-year-old unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship in one of the biggest matches of her career.

Thea Hail's WWE NXT run so far

Despite her young age, Thea Hail has already competed in more than 100 matches. In NXT, she is best known for being associated with Chase University (Chase U) for two-and-a-half years before the faction disbanded in November 2024.

Hail's former ally Duke Hudson was a key member of Chase U. The 34-year-old received his release in January, ending any realistic hopes of the group reuniting in the near future.

Hail has recorded statement-making wins over Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne in her short NXT career. She also lost two NXT Women's Championship matches against Tiffany Stratton in 2023.

What would you like to see next from Thea Hail? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback