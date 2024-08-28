WWE star is outnumbered; unfairly loses match suddenly

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a heel faction take out a 20-year-old superstar using their numbers advantage. Notably, the babyface wrestler had almost picked up a big win but suddenly lost the match due to foul play by his opponent’s crew.

Je’Von Evans appeared for a backstage interview before entering the arena and facing Joe Coffey. The WWE star said that Coffey underestimates him and thinks he can’t wrestle because of his high-flying combat style. However, Evans proved the Gallus leader wrong as he almost defeated him tonight.

Je’Von Evans kept Coffey on his toes and hit him with a few Hurricanranas to gain momentum. The 20-year-old WWE star also continued steamrolling Gallus members at ringside, crashing into Wolfgang and Mark Coffey. However, his efforts to neutralize them didn’t pay off, as Gallus still interfered and helped Joe Coffey.

Wolfgang distracted the referee and created a window for Mark to get Joe out of the way of a cutter. This thwarted the momentum Evans was carrying, allowing his opponent to retaliate with a vicious headbutt followed by a Discus Lariat. This clipped the wings of the high-flying Je’Von Evans, who was pinned for the three count, giving Joe Coffey the win tonight.

Both superstars have collided with each other in the past as well and were in the race for the NXT Championship. It would be interesting to see if Evans responds with a counterattack next week and would be able to overcome the numbers disadvantage.

