WWE star plays mind games on Trick Williams ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Superstar Trick Williams faced Noam Dar during the latest episode of NXT.

Ahead of his upcoming deeply personal encounter against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver, Trick Williams was set for singles action against Meta Four's Noam Dar during this week's WWE show.

Williams asserted his dominance early in the match with multiple bodyslams in a quick start. However, Dar attempted to turn the tide by countering an enzuigiri into an ankle lock. Despite Dar's efforts, Williams was able to slip out of the hold.

Dar, however, didn't let go and continued to demonstrate his technical prowess, moving swiftly to apply sleeper holds and triangle chokes, attempting to wear down Williams. However, Williams's raw power proved to be too much for the former NXT Heritage Cup holder to handle. In the closing moments of the bout, the former NXT North American Champion was able to counter Dar's Nova Roller with his signature Trickshot, securing an impressive victory.

After the match, Trick Williams called out Carmelo Hayes, but instead of Hayes himself appearing, his security team arrived at ringside. Suddenly, Hayes' music played, distracting Trick. Taking advantage of the distraction, Hayes revealed himself disguised as one of the security personnel. The 29-year-old WWE star attacked Trick from behind in the confusion and delivered his signature Knee Trembler. Hayes stood tall over his fallen former friend Trick to close the show.

It will indeed be intriguing to see which of these former friends emerges victorious at NXT Stand & Deliver.

