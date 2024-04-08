WWE star responds to "pathetic" fans ahead of WrestleMania

A WWE Superstar has called out "pathetic" fans ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The star in question is Zoey Stark.

Night One of WrestleMania XL is in the books and it was a very eventful show. Rhea Ripley kicked off the night by successfully defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. The Bloodline defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event and will be allowed to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match tonight. One of Ripley's former rivals took a shot at fans on social media today.

Ahead of Night Two, Zoey Stark took to social media to call out some fans. She stated that it was pathetic to have to post "se*y" photos to get everyone's attention.

"Apparently I need to post more "se*y" photos to get everyone's attention....Pathetic," she wrote.

Stark is currently working alongside Shayna Baszler on RAW. The rising star is not scheduled for this year's Show of Shows.

Former WWE writer comments on Zoey Stark

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo predicted that Zoey Stark would fall back to the midcard following her rivalry with Rhea Ripley last year.

Zoey Stark won a Battle Royal last November to earn a Women's World Championship match against The Eradicator at Survivor Series 2023. Stark was impressive in the match but was defeated by Ripley at the premium live event. Following her match, she started to team up with Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW last November, Vince Russo predicted Zoey Stark's downfall. He claimed that the company just needed an opponent for Ripley and she would return to the midcard following the match.

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said. [From 16:44 to 17:01]

Zoey Stark arrived on the main roster at Night of Champions 2023 as Trish Stratus' protege. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the RAW star moving forward after she was not booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

