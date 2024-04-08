WWE star seemingly takes subtle shot at AEW ahead of WrestleMania

A WWE star has seemingly taken a subtle shot at All Elite Wrestling ahead of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CM Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. Unfortunately for fans, his time in the promotion was marred by injuries and controversies. The last straw came at All In 2023 when Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that he fired the 45-year-old last September and claimed that his life was in danger. Punk appeared on The MMA Hour this past Monday and criticized AEW, and now the promotion is set to respond by seemingly airing the footage of the fight between Punk and Perry at All In 2023.

During the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff show featuring CM Punk, Michael Cole hilariously introduced the controversial star. He referred to him as "the man who the internet wrestling marks use to make headlines," as seen in the video below.

Braun Strowman wants to battle CM Punk in WWE

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman would like the opportunity to get his hands on CM Punk in a match. The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action after undergoing successful neck fusion surgery last year.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Braun Strowman commented on Punk's return to the company at WWE Survivor Series 2023. He said he would have no issues working with Punk, and wrestling is a job at the end of the day.

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me because, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm gonna go out there and whip his a**." [0:42 – 1:04]

Despite all of the controversies, CM Punk remains one of the most popular stars in the industry. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him when he returns from injury down the line.

