WWE star seems open to potential new role in the company

A WWE star appears to be open to a potential new role in the company if the opportunity comes along.

Samantha Irvin currently serves as ring announcer for the promotion but could be open to a new role. The 34-year-old has been involved in the rivalry between her fiancé, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, and Logan Paul on WWE television.

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet at SummerSlam, before going on hiatus from the company. The popular YouTuber defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14, and is now set to battle Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.

Earlier today, a wrestling fan noted that Irvin has a gift for "salty comebacks," and would have been great as a manager in the company. Irvin reacted to the fan's message with several thinking emojis as seen in her post below.

Samantha Irvin pokes fun at WWE star Carmelo Hayes

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes recently mocked Ricochet for being bald, and got hit with a fiery response from Samantha Irvin.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Samantha Irvin defended her fiancé by saying he has the body of a Greek God, and then turned her attention to Hayes. She noted that Ricochet started going bald when he was Carmelo Hayes' age, and a person needs to be quite handsome to pull off being bald. Irvin added that Hayes should focus on making sure he can hold onto his own hair instead of poking fun at others.

"I would like to say, you [Ricochet] were about Carmelo's age, I think, when the baldness started to happen. And you know, you need to be really handsome to make that look work, so you might want to hold onto those rows. But yeah, thank you for the question though," she added. [46:18 - 46:32]

Irvin has been praised by her peers in the industry for the effort she puts into her superstar introductions and how she is able to make each one sound unique. Only time will tell if she gets the opportunity to expand her role in the company down the line.

