WWE star sends hilarious message to Becky Lynch ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar has sent a hilarious message to Becky Lynch ahead of RAW. Tonight's show will air live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month to earn a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. However, Nia Jax attacked The Man from behind last week, and the two stars are set to square off tonight on WWE RAW. Ahead of tonight's show, Natalya took to her Instagram story to send a hilarious message to the former champion.

A fan shared a video of Natalya spanking Lynch during a match at a live event, and the veteran noted that she goes way back with Big Time Becks. You can check out the video by clicking here.

"Becky and I go way back," she wrote.

Natalya reacts to a hilarious video on Instagram.

WWE star Natalya breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

Natalya recently praised Becky Lynch for her versatility as a performer and noted that she can make anything work.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the veteran broke character to speak highly of her former rival. Natalya stated that Lynch can play a babyface or a heel with ease. She also complimented the RAW on her ability to make whatever work she is given on WWE television.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work," said Nattie. [From 03:47 – 04:12]

You can check out the interview with Natalya in the video below:

Nia Jax stunned the wrestling world by picking up a clean victory over Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Lynch can get her revenge tonight on the red brand and head into WrestleMania 40 with some momentum.

