WWE star shares thirsty message about Rhea Ripley following her win at Crown Jewel

A WWE star recently shared a thirsty message about Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title in a Fatal 5-way match at the premium live event in Riyadh. The 27-year-old WWE Superstar pinned Shayna Baszler to secure the win. Following this, the Judgment Day member gave a post-match interview. She mentioned WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley during the conversation.

Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram stories to share a thirsty message about the Grand Slam Champion. She shared a video of Ripley calling her name during a backstage interview at Crown Jewel. The backstage presenter claimed that The Nightmare makes her name sound so good.

"[Melting face emoji] @RHEARIPLEY_WWE she makes my name sound so good," Cathy Kelley wrote.

Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley have addressed each other with captivating tweets and back-and-forths on social media. It will be interesting to see if Ripley calling out Kelley's name leads to something substantial or not.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reveals how she came up with the title 'Mami'

After Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and joined The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley referred to herself as Papi. The Eradicator soon changed it to Mami. Speaking on The Ringer with Pete Rosenberg, Ripley revealed how she arrived at the new title.

The Women's World Champion stated that it all started when she wore the late Eddie Guerrero's "I'm your Papi" shirt. She further added that the crowd reactions she generated from doing so inspired her to further experiment with her character:

"So me being the little menace that I am, I was like, you know what? I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt, the one that said, ‘I’m your Papi’, and I was like, I’m just gonna wear it and see what happens. I wore it and the internet exploded. People went wild. They started calling me Papi and all of that fun stuff. I sort of just kept running with it. Eventually, I was like, ‘Yo, we should make some more shirts’, but they were like, ‘Maybe we’ll change it in Mami’, so that’s where Mami came from. But that was the start of this whole wild ride with Dominik and the Mysterio family with the Judgment Day sort of thing," Rhea Ripley said.

