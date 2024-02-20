WWE star shares two-word message after failing to secure a spot on the Elimination Chamber 2024 card

A WWE Superstar has shared her reaction to failing to make it to the Elimination Chamber 2024 card.

Chelsea Green had a massive opportunity at her hands on the latest edition of RAW. She participated in a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final entrant in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Green made it to the final two but was eventually eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez. Green was not happy with the result and shared a two-word message on X/Twitter. Chelsea's original tweet can be seen here.

"ANAHEIM SCR*WJOB," Chelsea Green shared.

Raquel Rodriguez will now head to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth to compete inside the unforgiving structure. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez will compete for an opportunity to face the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

On the same night, Mami will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. As for Chelsea Green, it remains to be seen what is next for her now that she is probably not going to compete on the Elimination Chamber: Perth card.

