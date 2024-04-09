WWE star has three-word reaction to praise from Triple H following WrestleMania

WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, praised several superstars over the WrestleMania weekend for their incredible in-ring performances. The King of Kings recently praised ring announcer Samantha Irvin for her work at The Show of Shows as well.

Samantha Irvin announced all the matches at WrestleMania XL. The 35-year-old put forth a highly acclaimed performance over the two nights and got emotional while announcing Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Triple H recently took to X/Twitter to praise Irvin. The former World Champion re-shared a tweet praising the 35-year-old posted by legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer. Hunter claimed that she is already a star while referring to her as the Michael Buffer of WWE.

Reacting to the praises, Samantha seemingly got emotional and shared a tweet of her own.

"What is happening😭," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Triple H explains how the current era is different from the Attitude Era

The Attitude Era was one of the most popular and successful periods in WWE history. This period has a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans, even to this day.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Live from WrestleMania XL, Triple H, a performer during the era himself, explained how the current WWE differs from that period. He pointed out that currently, the company is only fighting against its previous versions:

"In some way, then, we were fighting for our lives, right? So, when the Attitude Era was first coming to be, it was literally us fighting for our lives. It was a company that was out there that had more money, that was doing big things, that was kicking our a** in a way, and we wouldn't let that. We were building up against something. Right now, we are up against ourselves. We are up against the Attitude Era. We are up against the Ruthless Aggression Era, whatever you want to call it, the best of the absolute best of WWE. That's what we are working against," said Triple H.

The Attitude Era ran throughout the late 90s during the Monday Night Wars. With several superstars hinting at the potential beginning of a whole new era following WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the Stamford-based company and the talent associated.

