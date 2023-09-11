WWE
  WWE star wants to challenge another champion after failing to dethrone Roman Reigns 

WWE star wants to challenge another champion after failing to dethrone Roman Reigns 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Sep 11, 2023 09:18 IST
This WWE star was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns reached another huge milestone recently after hitting three years as WWE Universal Champion. One of the superstars that failed to dethrone him, Drew McIntyre, has his sights set on another world title.

The two stars collided in the main event of Clash at the Castle in Wales last year. The Scottish Warrior was about to win the match, but he was attacked by a debuting Solo Sikoa, which allowed The Tribal Chief to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Now that he's on RAW, he wants to challenge for a different title.

Speaking to EssentiallySports in a recent interview, Drew McIntyre stated that he wants to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins and to do that, he wants to make sure he has a good run on the red brand.

“I want to make sure I get on a good run and earn the right to fight for the World title with Seth. And hopefully, get the right to become World Champion once again," said McIntyre.

Will Drew McIntyre finally win a world title in front of the WWE Universe?

At WrestleMania 36, The Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. He had two runs with the title, but it all took place during the Pandemic Era without the fans in attendance.

Drew McIntyre is one of wrestling's top stars, and a match between him and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship would be interesting to see.

If the former wins the title, he'll finally get to be the world champ in front of the fans. McIntyre helped carry the company during the pandemic, and he deserves to have a proper world title run.

Would you like to see a title match between Drew and Seth? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Neda Ali
