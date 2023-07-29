WWE Star wrestles first singles match in more than eight weeks; comes up short to LA Knight in seconds 

LA Knight continued his impressive run on WWE SmackDown this week, but it was at the expense of Hit Row. Knight has already shown that he has no love lost for the group, but this week he was able to quickly defeat Ashante "Thee" Adonis and avoid interference from Top Dolla.

Knight hit The Blunt Force Trauma to pick up the win in what was Adonis' first singles match since May. Hit Row has been used sparingly on SmackDown over the past few weeks and it seems that there are no plans for the group to be part of the upcoming SummerSlam PLE.

Despite their lack of TV time throughout the summer, Michael Cole was on-hand to continue his jibes aimed at Top Dolla. Dolla was at ringside for the match in the hopes that his teammate could put them back on the map.

Despite LA Knight being outnumbered, he still picked up the win in just a few minutes. With this the downfall of Hit Row on SmackDown continues but Knight's route to SummerSlam is still yet to be made clear.

Do you think LA Knight will wrestle at this year's WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

