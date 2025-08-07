WWE has "strong interest" in signing 61-year-old veteran to a legends deal (Exclusive)

WWE seemingly has a &quot;strong interest&quot; in signing a 61-year-old veteran to a legends deal, which is set to be entirely separate from his other role with the company.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that there is a lot of interest backstage in signing the legendary veteran wrestler, the 61-year-old Konnan, to a legends deal. He is currently a part of the company by association with AAA, where he was one-half of the commentary team at the Worlds Collide event alongside Corey Graves.This means that Konnan could be getting two entirely seperate deals: one as a legends contract and one for his role as a AAA commentator. It certainly looks like a financially lucrative role for the longtime veteran. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKonnan had a lot of praise for his WWE-AAA partner, Corey GravesWhile Konnan was more than ready to help Corey Graves with a thing or two when it came to AAA, he seemed to be surprised at just how well prepared he was. Corey Graves received a lot of acclaim for how he handled his commentary duties at the Worlds Collide event, and it was the big stage to introduce AAA to the wider WWE audience.Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedoLINKKonnan with Corey Graves.Konnan said that he was thoroughly impressed with how Corey Graves handled his role at Worlds Collide. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, he said:&quot;He came pretty prepared. His brother wrestled in AAA. He did his due diligence. He came pretty prepared. So, I helped him with a couple of things. Not as much as you would think. He's a very professional guy, and I'm glad I had him as a partner. He made it easy for me because I hadn't done commentating in over ten years.&quot; [From 2:49 onwards]All things considered, the Konnan-Corey Graves partnership proved to be an extremely wholesome one, and it was mutually beneficial. For Konnan, Corey Graves was the guy to ease his nerves, and for the former NXT star, it was a reminder that his rough patch in early 2025 wasn't the end.WWE fans appear to be happy to have Corey Graves back on the hot seat for RAW.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.