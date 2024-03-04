"WWE Sucks," "Give us the match" - Fans lash out after being denied dream confrontation at Elimination Chamber

We are just a few weeks away from the WWE WrestleMania event, and it is now becoming clearer who will be part of the card. With Rhea Ripley defending her title against Becky Lynch and Bayley looking for revenge against IYO SKY, several other women could miss this year's show.

Bianca Belair has been part of the advertisements for the event and was even at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event last month, but after she failed to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, it's unclear what her future looks like.

Fans have recently taken to social media to note that there could have been a dream match set up between Naomi and Bianca Belair at Elimination Chamber, but it was a missed opportunity.

The wrestling world has even pointed out that the two women failed to interact during this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match when Naomi made her return, but instead, there was a tease for the match between Belair and Jade Cargill.

Fans are pushing for the match

Naomi recently lost to Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, which has led to many fans lashing out about her return already being wasted after just six weeks in WWE.

Could Naomi and Bianca Belair have a showdown at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Bianca Belair is expected to be part of the WrestleMania card and could have the dream match fans have been pushing for against Jade Cargill. Since the two women faced off at the Royal Rumble, Cargill has only appeared as part of backstage segments, and it seems like she chose to be part of SmackDown.

A recent report revealed that Cargill was expected to be part of WWE's Elimination Chamber match, but she was replaced by Raquel Rodriguez and hasn't wrestled a match in over a month.

Naomi and Bianca Belair are on the same brand at the moment, but they are both faces, so it would be more likely for them to team up and wrestle a tag match at WrestleMania unless Naomi turns heel and joins her husband Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline.

Do you think we will get a dream match at WrestleMania between Naomi and Bianca Belair or will Jade Cargill be a late addition to the card? Share your thoughts in the comments.

