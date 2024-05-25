WWE suggests who Uncle Howdy's first target may be

Uncle Howdy and the rumored Wyatt 6 faction has been on the minds of the WWE Universe for a long time. Reports suggest that the faction may debut at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE and it seems like WWE has suggested who will be their first target.

Uncle Howdy first appeared in WWE as a character of Bray Wyatt's 'Family'. At first, it looked like he would align himself with Wyatt but he attacked Bray, leading the WWE Universe to question his loyalty. However, he interfered in the Pitch Black Match, diving off a platform onto LA Knight.

Since Wyatt's passing, Bo Dallas has been revealed as the face behind the Uncle Howdy character. After WrestleMania XL, WWE has teased the faction's debut on many occasions. Now, during the King and Queen of the Ring Countdown Show, Michael Cole's audio glitched when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, leading many fans to believe that The American Nightmare could be the faction's first target.

The rumored members of the faction are Bo Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Erik Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. There is very little that WWE has said about the mysterious characters and has left much of it to the fans' imaginations.

