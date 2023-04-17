Create

WWE Sunday Stunner results: Cody Rhodes gets saved by top RAW stars, 20-time champion issues an open challenge (El Paso, Texas)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 17, 2023 08:22 IST
Cody Rhodes (left); Gunther (right)
WWE held its weekly Sunday Stunner live event in El Paso, Texas, on April 16. The show emanated from the Don Haskins Event Center and featured multiple title matches.

Cody Rhodes kicked off the show with an announcement. The American Nightmare revealed that he's not cleared to compete after suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar on RAW.

He was attacked by Imperium, with Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens coming out to make the save.

This led to a six-man tag team match as Cody, Riddle and Owens took on Imperium in the main event. The former AEW star secured the victory for his team after delivering a Cross Rhodes to Ludwig Kaiser.

Elsewhere on the show, Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar in singles action. Braun Strowman and Ricochet also defeated The Viking Raiders.

Next, The Miz came out to issue an open challenge which was accepted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who recently made his return to WWE programming. The King of Strong Style did not take long to defeat The A-Lister.

The first title match of the night saw Austin Theory defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. The former NXT star was on the cusp of losing the title when he attacked the All Mighty with a chair, losing the match via DQ. Theory was then laid out by Lashley with a Spear.

Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, and Shotzi competed in a triple-threat match, with the winner advancing to the RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Bianca Belair later in the night.

The former Doudrop secured the victory and demanded that the championship match start immediately. However, she could not emulate similar success in the championship match as Bianca Belair retained the title.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from El Paso, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  1. Braun Strowman and Ricochet def. The Viking Raiders
  2. Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
  3. Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green and Shotzi
  4. RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Piper Niven and Asuka
  5. Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz
  6. WWE United States Title: Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory via DQ
  7. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle def. Imperium

Edited by Neda Ali
