WWE hosted the second house show of the day in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Sunday, November 19. The event emanated from the First National Bank arena and featured top stars from SmackDown in action.

The show kicked off with a title match that saw IYO SKY put her coveted title on the line against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match. Despite being at a disadvantage, the Genius of the Sky managed to come out on top.

Expand Tweet

Next up was another singles match between Bayley and Shotzi. The duo have been feuding for a long time, with the latter coming out on top on most occasions. The same continued at Sunday Stunner as the former SmackDown Women's Champion was on the losing end once again.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the card, Ridge Holland defeated Karrion Kross in a one-on-one competition. The match also saw Scarlett Bordeaux being ejected from the ringside after she tried to interfere in the match.

Kofi Kingston was also in action, and he defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match. Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee also got a win over Pretty Deadly in a tag team match. The show also featured a six-man match where Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

The event was headlined by LA Knight, who faced Grayson Waller in the main event. The Megastar came out on top to conclude an action-packed evening.

Also check out: WWE Sunday Stunner results from Saginaw that featured top stars from RAW in action

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Jonesboro, Arkansas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Women's Title Match – IYO SKY (c) retained over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat

IYO SKY (c) retained over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat Shotzi defeated Bayley

Ridge Holland defeated Karrion Kross

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match

Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

The LWO (Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde) defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.