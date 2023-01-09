WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Liv Morgan puts top heel through table, The Bloodline in action, Official restarts a major match (Huntsville, 01/08)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Huntsville, Alabama on January 8. The event emanated from the Von Braun Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The show kicked off with a singles match between Kofi Kingston and Kit Wilson from Pretty Deadly. New Day and Pretty Deadly have been embroiled in a feud on NXT over the last few weeks. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince made their live circuit debut last night in Jackson. Kofi picked up the victory to kickstart the event.

Next up was another singles match between Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler. Raquel has been targeted by Shayna and Ronda Rousey over the last few weeks on the blue brand. Big Mami Cool got some payback at the live event as she defeated the former MMA star.

Bobby Lashley continued to feature on house shows despite being absent from TV programming. The All Mighty was fired by Adam Pearce last month on RAW after he raised his hand on multiple officials. Pearce later clarified that he had not fired the former WWE Champion. Lashley faced off against Baron Corbin and was on the winning end of his bout.

Next up was the first and only title match of the night that saw Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox join forces to challenge Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. While the babyface duo were unable to secure victory, they were the last women standing as Morgan put Dakota through a table. The SmackDown duo later celebrated with the Women's Tag Team titles.

Elsewhere on the show, Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega after Adam Pearce restarted the match. Street Profits also picked up a victory over Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of The Imperium.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline, who were once again without Roman Reigns. The group faced off against Brawling Brutes and Braun Strowman. The babyfaces emerged victorious to end the action-packed night.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Huntsville, Alabama, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Kofi Kingston def. Kit Wilson Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin WWE Women's Tag Team Title: IYO SKY and Dakota Kai def. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox Candice LeRae def. Zelina Vega The Street Profits def. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes def. The Bloodline

