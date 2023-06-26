WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Top name challenges for title after returning from injury, LA Knight suffers shocking loss (Mobile, 06/25)

WWE held its weekly Sunday Stunner live event in Mobile, Alabama on June 25. The show emanated from the Mobile Civic Center and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match which saw Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defend their title against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Liv recently returned from injury after being on the sidelines for over a month. The 29-year-old immediately went after the heel duo who defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the women's tag team gold on SmackDown. Morgan and Raquel were unable to defeat Rousey and Baszler at the house show. They will get another opportunity at Money in the Bank as WWE recently announced a match between the two teams at the upcoming PLE in London.

Elsewhere on the show, LA Knight suffered a shocking defeat in a singles match against Santos Escobar. The 40-year-old was fresh off a victory over Rey Mysterio on SmackDown but could not carry over the momentum to the live event. Omos also secured a quick victory over Rick Boogs.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also retained their title against Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes in a Fatal Four-Way match. Asuka successfully defended her Women's Championship against Shotzi.

Bobby Lashley was also in action in Mobile. The All Mighty has been absent from TV programming since his World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Final match against AJ Styles last month. However, he has been wrestling on the live circuit in the last few weeks. The former Hurt Business member defeated Baron Corbin in a singles match.

The event was headlined by Charlotte Flair who defeated Bayley in Street Fight. While the match started off with no stipulations, the Queen later challenged the Role Model in a Mobile Street Fight.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete house show results from Mobile, Alabama, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Women's Tag Team Titles: Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey (c) d Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Santos Escobar def. LA Knight Omos def. Rick Boogs WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens def. The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly WWE Women's Title: Asuka def. Shotzi Bobby Lashley def. Baron Corbin Charlotte Flair def. Bayley

