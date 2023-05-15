WWE Supershow results: AJ Styles takes on top champion, Cody Rhodes involved in Street Fight, multiple title matches (N. Charleston, 05/14)

The WWE roster stopped over in North Charleston, South Carolina, for another live event on Sunday, May 14. The event was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The show kicked off with the RAW Women's Championship match, where Bianca Belair defended her coveted title against Asuka in a singles match. The two women rekindled their rivalry from WrestleMania season on this week's SmackDown after the former green-misted Belair during her title celebrations. However, the EST of WWE got one back this weekend as she retained her title.

Elsewhere on the show, Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Johnny Gargano while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their tag team title against The Street Profits and Imperium in a triple-threat match.

The United States Championship was also on the line as Austin Theory defended his title against AJ Styles. However, the match ended in DQ after the 25-year-old was caught trying to hit The Phenomenal One below the belt. While Theory may have lost the match, he was able to retain the title.

Omos was also in action and defeated Dolph Ziggler in a squash match. The bout was followed by the SmackDown Women's Championship match, which saw Rhea Ripley secure a win over Tegan Nox.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who faced Finn Balor in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare went on to address the live crowd after his victory, wishing every mom in attendance a Happy Mother's Day.

Complete WWE Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from North Charleston, South Carolina, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) def. Johnny Gargano United States Title: Austin Theory (c) vs. AJ Styles: Styles wins Via DQ WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) def. The Street Profits and Imperium Omos def. Dolph Ziggler SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Tegan Nox Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes