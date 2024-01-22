WWE Supershow Results: Dominik Mysterio attacks record-breaking champion, Becky Lynch reunites with former partners (Jackson, 01/21)

The WWE roster stopped over in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday, January 21, for a house show. The show was stacked with top stars from both brands in action and even featured a unique stipulation match between Cody Rhodes and another RAW star.

The show kicked off with a six-woman tag team match that saw Becky Lynch join forces with Shotzi and Michin to face the Japanese trio of Damage CTRL. The Man teamed up with the SmackDown stars after over six months. They had a successful reunion as the babyfaces managed to defeat Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.

Next up, MVP issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos, offering prize money to anyone who could knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa. However, the Alpha Academy associate failed to live up to his words and suffered a squash loss.

Elsewhere on the card, The Creed Brothers defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci while Ricochet got a win over Jinder Mahal. Jey Uso also got the better of Damian Priest in a Street Fight despite an attack from Dominik Mysterio. The record-breaking champion later put Dirty Dom through a table.

Nia Jax kept her winning run going with a win over Ivy Nile, while Solo Sikoa's string of losses continued as he was on the losing end of his match against AJ Styles.

The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match. The stipulation has rarely been used in WWE, with Cody bringing it back after years at the MSG show last month. The American Nightmare secured the win to conclude an action-packed evening.

Jinder Mahal's losing streak came to an end after 1870 days at yesterday's house show in Montgomery.

Complete WWE Supershow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Jackson, Mississippi, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch, Michin & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Julius Creed & Brutus Creed (w/ Ivy Nile) defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal

Jey Uso defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight

Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile

AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match

