WWE Supershow Results: Former champion wins first match in 193 days, Gunther faces two RAW stars (Springfield, 11/05)

Results are in for the second WWE live event of the week, which was held in Springfield, Massachusetts on November 5. The event featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action, and was headlined by a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

The event kicked off with a tag team match that saw Carlito and Cruz Del Toro of LWO take on The Street Profits. The two factions have been embroiled in a feud over the last few weeks, and the same could come to an end on the upcoming SmackDown where the Caribbean Cool will take on Bobby Lashley in what will be the former's first singles match on the blue brand in nearly 15 years.

Next, Omos defeated Akira Tozawa in a short match. The Nigerian Giant was also accompanied by MVP, and the latter even had a few words for the fans in attendance.

Elsewhere on the card, Butch secured a shocking victory over Karrion Kross. This was the Brawling Brutes member's first singles win on the live circuit in over 190 days. He last defeated Baron Corbin in April at a house show in Birmingham.

The show also featured a Vikings Rule match that saw Kofi Kingston defeat Ivar after putting him through a table. DIY also defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a rematch from RAW, while Becky Lynch came out on top against Natalya.

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match in the main event. The Ring General stood tall to conclude the action-packed event

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event results from Springfield, Massachusetts, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The LWO (Carlito and Cruz Del Toro) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Butch defeated Karrion Kross

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match

DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Becky Lynch defeated Natalya

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther retained over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

