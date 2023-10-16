WWE Supershow Results: LA Knight saves Roman Reigns' fierce rival from Bloodline, Cody Rhodes dances with former champion (Springfield, 10/15)

WWE held the second live event of the week on Sunday, October 15, in Springfield, Missouri. The show was stacked with title matches, and featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with Sami Zayn going one-on-one against Jimmy Uso. However, Solo Sikoa got involved in the match soon, which led to LA Knight coming out to make the save. The bout was turned into a tag team match where Knight and Zayn picked up the victory.

Expand Tweet

This was followed by another singles match between Dominik Mysterio and Ricochet. The NXT North American Champion suffered a loss in a non-title match.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso also put their Tag Team Championships on the line against Alpha Academy and Imperium in a Triple-Threat Match. The match also saw The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey Uso break into a dance along with Chad Gable and Otis. Cody and Jey even performed Otis' iconic worm dance move.

Expand Tweet

Carlito was also in action in Springfield, as he teamed up with fellow Latino World Order stablemate Joaquin Wilde, to defeat The Street Profits. The only women's match of the night saw IYO SKY put her Women's Championship on the line against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a repeat of the Fastlane 2023 Triple-Threat match. The Genius of the Sky was able to walk out with the gold around her waist.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The Visionary was once again able to get the better of the Japanese star.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Springfield, Missouri, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Sami Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso via Disqualification due to interference by Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Ricochet defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Match

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match – Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (c) retained over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (c) retained over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) The LWO (Carlito and Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat

IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura