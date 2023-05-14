WWE Supershow Results: Rhea Ripley faces former rival after 5 years, Gunther takes on top star in a dream match (Augusta, 05/13)

WWE held its weekly live event in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday, May 13. The event featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown, with multiple championships on the line.

The show kicked off with the first title match of the night, which saw Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka in a singles match. The two reignited their rivalry on SmackDown this Friday after The Empress of Tomorrow disrupted the champion's title celebration.

However, the EST of WWE had the last laugh at the live event as she retained the title.

Elsewhere on the show, Omos defeated Dolph Ziggler in a quick match. Next up was the second title match of the night, where Austin Theory put the United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles. However, the match ended in DQ after Theory was caught trying to deliver a low blow to The Phenomenal One.

The United States Championship match was followed by the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title bout, where Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took on the Street Profits and Imperium in a triple-threat match.

The real-life best friends were on the winning end of the bout ahead of a significant match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Elsewhere on the show, Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Johnny Gargano. The company's decision to put the match at a live event received a lot of flak from fans as the two stars are excellent performers inside the squared circle.

Rhea Ripley also retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Tegan Nox in what was the second singles match between the two. The duo formerly clashed in 2018 at Mae Young Classic Quarter Final.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who took on Finn Balor in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare received a huge ovation from fans upon his arrival. He did not disappoint the crowd as he secured the victory to end the night.

Complete WWE Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Augusta, Georgia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka Omos def. Dolph Ziggler United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. AJ Styles: Styles wins Via DQ WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Sami Zayn / Kevin Owens (c) def. The Street Profits: and Imperium SmackDown Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley def. Tegan Nox Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER def. Johnny Gargano Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

