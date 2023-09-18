WWE Supershow Results: Seth Rollins attacked, LA Knight loses title match (Boise, 17/9)

WWE delivered an action-packed Supershow Live Event in Boise, ID, where top stars from RAW and SmackDown took over the Extra Mile Arena.

The show featured four entertaining title bouts, where top champions across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT successfully defended their gold. Becky Lynch put her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Tiffany Stratton and retained her gold.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against LWO's Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde. Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory and LA Knight in a triple threat match to defend his United States Championship.

The show's main event saw Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. The latter attacked the champion before the match started. However, The Architect fought back and defeated The King of Strong Style to retain his gold.

What else happened at the WWE Supershow Live Event this Sunday?

As reported by Wrestling Bodyslam, the show saw top babyfaces from Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, in action. Jey Uso squared off against Bronson Reed in a singles bout and emerged victorious.

The American Nightmare locked horns with the reigning NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, in a Street Fight. The match ended with Cody Rhodes defeating The Judgment Day member amidst deafening cheers.

Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa joined forces with The Alpha Academy to take on Imperium in a six-man tag team match and defeated the heel stable. Lastly, Asuka locked horns with Charlotte Flair and picked up a huge win over The Queen.

Below are the complete results of the WWE Supershow in Boise, ID (17/9)

Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) def. The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Tiffany Stratton

Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (with Maxxine Dupri) defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser & Gunther)

Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) defeated LA Knight and Austin Theory

Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura