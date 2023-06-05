WWE Supershow Results: Seth Rollins defends the title against former champion; Cody Rhodes puts rival through a table (Manchester, 06/04 )

The WWE roster stopped over in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday, June 4, for another live show. The event was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action, including the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The event commenced with a tag team showdown where former RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair teamed up with Becky Lynch to defeat Bayley and Iyo Sky of the Damage CTRL.

The live show also featured Intercontinental Champion Gunther in action, who defended his title against Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Elsewhere on the show, SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya via submission, while Austin Theory retained the United States Championship against Sheamus. However, the 25-year-old's celebration did not last long as The Celtic Warrior took him out with a Brogue Kick.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Manchester. The American Nightmare took on Finn Balor in a Street Fight where he put the Judgment Day member through a table to secure the victory.

The show also featured a couple of tag matches. While The Usos defeated Ridge Holland and Butch, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Viking Raiders.

Seth Rollins was once again the highlight of the show as he defended his World Heavyweight Championship against The Miz in the main event. The Visionary retained the title to send off the fans home happy.

Here are the complete WWE Supershow result, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch def. Bayley and Iyo Sky

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest

Gunther (c) def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest Smackdown Women's Title: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya

Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya Jimmy and Jey Uso def. The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch

Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor United State Championship : Austin Theory (c) def. Sheamus

: Austin Theory (c) def. Sheamus WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) def. The Viking Raiders: Erik and Ivar

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) def. The Viking Raiders: Erik and Ivar World Heavyweight Championship: Rollins (c) def. The Miz

