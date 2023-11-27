WWE Supershow Results: Seth Rollins shoots on CM Punk, Drew McIntyre makes statement; 14-time champion loses title match (Peoria, 11/26)

Seth Rollins has spoken up about the heat with CM Punk. A lot happened at the WWE house show in Peoria, with a stacked card despite the major event the previous night.

The night after WWE Survivor Series was always going to be a big show, and fans at Peoria were not disappointed.

As per Wrestling Bodyslam, the night kicked off with LA Knight facing Grayson Waller, but not much could happen there, with the match ending in No Contest due to interference. With Austin Theory and Kevin Owens getting involved, it turned into a tag match, where Knight and Owens defeated Waller and Theory.

Next up, 14-time women's champion on the main roster, Charlotte Flair, lost to IYO SKY. She was involved in a triple threat with Bianca Belair and SKY but ended up losing, with the champion retaining her women's title.

Cody Rhodes got a good win over The Miz, while Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits defeated Cruz del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Dragon Lee.

After her big win at Survivor Series, Becky Lynch continued her hot streak with a win over Zoey Stark as well.

Meanwhile, in the main event, Drew McIntyre appeared for the first time since storming out at Survivor Series and faced Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a world title match. In the end, Rollins won.

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) defeats Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes defeats The Miz

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits defeat LWO

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

WWE World Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins addressed CM Punk's return to the crowd after the match

After the match, Seth Rollins addressed his issues with CM Punk and said that the fans already knew what he thought about him. He also said that he would not waste his breath on Punk any longer.

"You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night. I won't be wasting any more breath on someone who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down. Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath in talking about the people who have been here all along. Everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town and every single one of you who are here tonight."

Drew McIntyre also spoke about what happened and why he stormed out, saying it had nothing to do with CM Punk and it was more to do with the fact that he had been losing for some time.

“I didn’t win the world title match recently. WarGames last night, stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place, but there’s one thing that can turn this frown upside down, that can change things for me. It’s getting that world title."

It remains to be seen what happens on RAW and if Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre confront CM Punk.

