WWE SuperShow Results: Top star competes despite getting suspended, Drew McIntyre challenges current champion (Roanoke, 11/12)

WWE hosted the second live event of the week in Roanoke, Virginia, on Sunday, November 12. The show was stacked with three title matches and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

Becky Lynch kicked off the show with a singles match against Zoey Stark. The latter recently became the #1 contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship after coming out on top in the Battle Royal on RAW. However, the rising star could not get past Becky in a singles match as the Man secured the victory.

Expand Tweet

Next, Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh. The star also came face-to-face with Jimmy while on his way back. The two former partners had a staredown before the Bloodline member proceeded to his match against Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

Although The Prizefighter was suspended on SmackDown, he not only competed at the event but also managed to put down Jimmy Uso.

Elsewhere on the car, Gunther defeated Sami Zayn to retain his Intercontinental Championship, while Cody Rhodes came out on top against The Miz. LA Knight also got a victory over Grayson Waller.

The second title match of the night featured IYO SKY in action. The Damage CTRL member defeated Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to keep her run going.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced Drew McIntyre in the World Heavyweight Championship match. However, like Crown Jewel, the Scottish Warrior once again failed to get the job done.

Complete WWE Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Roanoke, Virginia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh

Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso

Intercontinental Title match: Gunther (c) retained over Sami Zayn

Gunther (c) retained over Sami Zayn Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller

WWE Women's Title Match – IYO SKY (c) retained over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match

IYO SKY (c) retained over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match World Heavyweight Title match – Seth Rollins (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here