WWE Superstar breaks record by becoming 3-time champion; prolongs winning 'streak'

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Nathan Frazer defended his Heritage Cup against Noam Dar.

The Supernova lost the title to Frazer on the June 13 episode of NXT. However, the cup was defended by Oro Mensah on behalf of Dar. He was then presented with a replica trophy by his allies Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson in The Meta-Four. Dar was then under the impression that he never lost the title in the first place and that he still had a winning streak.

He was presented with the opportunity to win the WWE NXT Heritage Cup for real at Heatwave this week. During the match, Dabba-Kato came out and chokeslammed Tyler Bate onto the apron. Noam Dar capitalized and score the first fall on Frazer.

Later on, Nathan Frazer performed a Suicide Dive and a Standing Shooting Star for a two-count. Time was up, and at that point, it was still 1-0 in Dar's favor. Frazer managed to even the score after hitting a superplex and a spinning neck breaker.

As Nathan was going up the top rope, Oro Mensah tried to get involved, but he pushed the WWE star off the apron. The champion then went for a Phoenix Splash, but his opponent got out of the way.

Noam Dar then hit Frazer with the Nova Roller to win the match and become a three-time Heritage Cup champion, which is a record. He also prolonged his "winning streak," as he still believes that he was undefeated.

