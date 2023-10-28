WWE Superstar Carmella claims that Megan Thee Stallion makes her feel like a "b**ch" ahead of her matches

WWE Superstar Carmella recently mentioned what motivates her ahead of her matches and during her workout sessions.

Following her injury on August 6 at a WWE live event, Mella returned to the squared circle on January 30 on RAW. The following week, the RAW Superstar was in action, defeating Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven in a Fatal Four-Way match to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. At the Premium Live Event, Mella lost the bout as Asuka pinned her. Following that, she took a hiatus from the company due to her pregnancy.

While speaking in an interview on Women's Health, Mella mentioned that listening to Megan Thee Stallion pumps her up ahead of either her matches or her workout sessions.

"To motivate me to get a good workout and to get in the gym, or even pre-match if I need to get pumped up before a match, I need to listen to Megan Thee Stallion. She is getting me hyped, she is getting me going. And I just feel like my best self. I feel like a bad b**ch. Can I say bad b**ch? She makes me feel like a bad b**ch. She makes me feel so good and so excited and motivated, full of energy. I channel my inner Megan Thee Stallion once I listen to her, and I'm ready to go," Carmella said. (3:36- 4:03)

Carmella spoke about the negative comments that she has received during her pregnancy

WWE Superstar Carmella recently spoke about the negative comments that she has received from fans during her pregnancy.

Taking to social media, Mella stated how everyone around her has been saying offending things about motherhood. She mentioned that although some are not intentional, it has negatively impacted her mind.

The RAW Superstar further added that it is traumatizing at times to deal with such hate comments constantly.

"I’m not going going to lie, lately I’ve been hearing so many negative comments about becoming a mom; not just on social media, but out and about in every day life. Whether it’s intentional or not, I feel like I’m being told how scary, hard and traumatizing my life will be as a mother. I’m fully aware that my life is going to change, but it seems like everyone around me is acting like it’s for the worse," Mella said.

It would be exciting to see when Carmella will return to the squared circle in the near future.

