WWE Superstar claims to be "embarrassed" in front of The Rock and John Cena on SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena reunited with his long-term rival, The Rock.

The Great One returned to WWE for the first time in four years. He was featured in the opening segment of the show, confronting Austin Theory. The segment concluded with Rock and Pat McAfee hitting the People's Elbow on the former United States Champion.

Later on the show, the multi-time world champion ran into The Cenation Leader backstage, and the two men hugged out in a wholesome exchange.

Bayley, who was in the main event match of SmackDown against Asuka, took to her Instagram story to claim that she was embarrassed on a show featuring two legends of the business.

"On a show with The Rock and John Cena, I was embarrassed and I'll never forget it," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Pat McAfee spoke about sharing the ring with The Rock on a historic night on SmackDown

Earlier this week, The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed that there were talks of him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking in an interview with Kayla Braxton, McAfee opened up about his experience sharing the ring with The Great One on SmackDown. The 36-year-old mentioned that he had the privilege of witnessing The Rock's return and that WWE has always been his dream destination.

McAfee concluded by mentioning that he definitely enjoyed a memorable episode of SmackDown. He said:

"I got to see all of it happen there. The Spinebuster, the People's Elbow, the eyebrow raise, the 'It doesn't matter,' him starting a 'You are an as*hole' chant, then he switched it, I was in there for the whole thing. The WWE, my entire life has been my dream destination. Everything that I've been able to do here, I'm incredibly lucky for, thankful for, and grateful for. I try to enjoy and I definitely did that tonight. And yeah, it's a dream being back for sure."

While the WWE Universe wants to witness The Great One in action against The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 40, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

