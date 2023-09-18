WWE Superstar sends a message to 'Mami' Rhea Ripley, and it's not Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is confident that she will be heading into WrestleMania 40 as the WWE Women's World Champion. Her comments generated an interesting reaction from Damian Priest on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator claimed that she isn't bothered who her opponent at next year's WrestleMania will be.

Taking to Instagram, Priest sent a short message to 'Mami,' reacting to her comments in the process.

"#NoCapMami," wrote Priest.

Ripley was recently in action at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, where she defeated Natalya to retain her title.

What did Rhea Ripley say regarding her potential WrestleMania 40 opponent?

At WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley began her reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion. The title was later replaced by the Women's World Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley claimed that she wasn't sure who would win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble but didn't care at the same time.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is."

In recent weeks, Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship twice against Raquel Rodriguez. Her next challenger is likely to be the returning Nia Jax, who attacked both Rodriguez and Ripley on last week's RAW.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will be the Women's World Champion till WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

