WWE Superstar uses a shocking expletive during RAW; fans left stunned

A shocking moment went down on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where an expletive was dropped unexpectedly, leaving fans stunned. Pat McAfee couldn't keep his emotions in check when Jimmy Uso showed up during the main event of the Monday Night Show and used an expletive to express his anger.

Jey Uso collided with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the closing match of this week's WWE RAW. Jey put up a herculean effort and even came inches close to ending The Ring General's historic title reign, only to fall short.

Just when the former Bloodline member was about to pin Gunther, Jimmy Uso showed up out of nowhere and rang the bell. This distracted Jey, allowing the Imperium leader to capitalize and pin him to continue his incredible title reign. Once Gunther cleared the ring, Jimmy took over and attacked his brother.

The two had long been expected to have a showdown at WrestleMania 40, and going by the events on RAW, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before their clash is officially confirmed for The Show of Shows. While fans were expectedly disappointed with Jimmy Uso's interference, Pat McAfee, too, who was in the commentary box, let out an expletive in sheer rage.

The clip of McAfee cursing is doing the rounds on the internet, with fans expressing their shock over the RAW broadcaster using an expletive on live TV.

Could Jey Uso be moving to SmackDown following the events on WWE RAW?

This wasn't the first time Jimmy Uso cost his brother a title win. Back at SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso almost dethroned Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion before Jimmy helped the latter retain the gold. Now that he has yet again played spoilsport, Jey would surely like to get his hands on Jimmy.

However, both are currently on different brands. While Jey Uso is assigned to WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso is on SmackDown's roster alongside The Bloodline.

If WWE is looking to have the brothers go to war at WrestleMania 40, one of them could be jumping ship to the brand.

Since most of the Bloodline saga has played out on SmackDown, Jey Uso could be the one to move to the blue brand, where the feud between him and Jimmy could reach a boiling point.

Are you excited about a feud between the two brothers? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.