"WWE would have taken him" - Fans blame top AEW star after reports emerge that he's unhappy with his booking

A certain AEW star has reportedly been unhappy about how he was booked at the recent Full Gear event. It's a star who was in talks with WWE earlier this year but ultimately chose to join Tony Khan's promotion instead. After the reports emerged, fans on X weren't all that sympathetic about his decision not to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White. The Kiwi star was booked against AEW World Champion MJF in the main event of Full Gear. He wound up injuring Friedman, which led to a story where Adam Cole, who was already on two crutches, was forced to take his place and defend the title on his behalf. MJF ultimately returned and defeated Jay White while being injured.

Fans criticized the story as it made Jay White look less of a threat, and it was considered bad booking. That sentiment seems to be shared by Jay White himself, with Wade Keller of PWTorch reporting that he wasn't too thrilled about the entire build-up of the match and the match itself.

An account ISO Wrestling posted this report on X, and fans blamed him for making the wrong choice and not signing with WWE.

One fan pointed out that Vince McMahon's return in January and sudden takeover led to wrestlers being scared about their fate in WWE, but Triple H has eased that while superstars like Keith Lee float around not doing too much.

Jay White is moving on to his next goal in AEW

Jay White is now participating in AEW's Continental Classic Gold League tournament - a six-man tournament involving Jay White, Jon Moxley, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jey Lethal, and Swerve Strickland on one side.

Stars like Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson will form what's known as the Blue League.

The ultimate goal in all of this will see Eddie Kingston put his Ring of Honor World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship in a tournament that will culminate with the winner becoming the first Triple Crown Champion - a title that will be defended in AEW, NJPW, and ROH.

Jay White picked up a win over Rush in a not-so-clean manner and is now tied on top of the standings with Swerve Strickland - who is coming off the biggest win of his career against Adam "Hangman" Page in a brutal match at Full Gear.

Will Jay White become the first Triple Crown Champion, or is it Swerve Strickland's destiny? What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments below.