WWE turns to fans for help regarding 39-year-old's issues; popular "therapist" summoned

WWE's Twitter handle is one of the most active accounts, keeping its fans updated on the latest happenings in the promotion and its superstars. In one such post, the company asked the wrestling world for advice regarding Kevin Owens' recent outbursts and anger issues. The fans have spoken and shared their thoughts for everyone to see.

The 39-year-old Superstar has been a hot head of late. One can assume that The Bloodline may be a major reason behind his anger issues. Kevin has been battling the Samoan faction for over two years before teaming up with Sami Zayn and beating The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

Since his victory at the Show of Shows, his anger cannot be contained. He is often seen losing his patience in many situations, picking a fight with any superstar that crosses his path. It looks like his state has gotten so out of control that WWE has turned to its fans for advice.

"Do you have any advice for @FightOwensFight and his recent anger issues and outbursts?" The company asked fans on Twitter.

The fans love engaging with the company's Twitter handle and have come to WWE's aid regarding Owen's situation. They called for Dr. Shelby to make an appearance to calm down the former Universal Champion.

While Dr. Shelby was a popular ask from many fans, others had other suggestions to help Kevin Owens.

Who is Dr. Shelby in WWE?

Dr. Shelby is an on-screen therapist that is usually turned to when things between friends turn sour. He made his WWE debut in 2012 when he was tasked with calming down Team Hell No, consisting of Kane and Daniel Bryan. The duo became the first to graduate from Shelby's therapy sessions.

Dr. Shelby returned in 2018. At the time, he worked with Sasha Banks and Bayley to help them reach common ground. Before the counseling sessions, both superstars were seen attacking each other on shows. After they attended Shelby's sessions, Bayley and Banks formed the Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

