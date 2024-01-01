The WWE Universe recently united to choose three moments from this year as the biggest.

The year 2023 was a monumental one for WWE and professional wrestling across the board. The Stamford-based company's programming was filled with various moments that induced all kinds of emotions within the fans. From surprising returns to devastating heartbreak, this year had it all.

WWE recently took to social media and asked fans to reveal their top moments from 2023. The tweet invited fans to write down the greatest, most shocking, funniest, and most emotional moments.

In a variety of responses, three particular moments found their place in most of the tweets. For a large majority, the funniest moment was the hilarious press conference after Fastlane, which featured Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after the two had won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Fans picked WWE's Tribute Show to the late Bray Wyatt as the most emotional moment of the year. The Eater of Worlds passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36 years.

CM Punk's return to the company was picked as either the greatest moment or the most shocking moment of the year. The Best In The World returned to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames to send shockwaves across the wrestling world.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins tears into CM Punk following his WWE return

Despite fans considering CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company one of the greatest and most shocking moments of the year, Seth Rollins was not thrilled one bit about it. When CM Punk made his blockbuster return at the Chicago Premium Live Event, the World Heavyweight Champion got visibly upset as soon as The Best in the World's music hit.

The former Shield member confronted Punk when the latter signed a contract with Adam Pearce to become a member of the RAW roster. Rollins got on the microphone and stated that he genuinely hates Punk.

Before their in-ring altercation, Seth Rollins talked about his real-life beef with the former AEW star on the SI Media Podcast and called him selfish:

“I mean, a lot of it’s personal, a lot of it’s stuff that I don’t really want to get into. But for the most part, I just think he’s been really selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry. I think he’s been extremely self-serving, has played the martyr role to a tee, and has for someone who, when I met the guy, and look, I got a lot of good things to say about parts of my relationship with him," Seth Rollins said.

Do you agree with Seth Rollins' take on CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

