WWE Universe can't believe what Ronda Rousey said to Liv Morgan and another star

Ronda Rousey has never been the best at promos, and it's been clear for most fans. There have been times when she's made some botches on the mic, and although she's no longer with the company, some of the videos surface occasionally. One such clip features her trying to cut a promo against Liv Morgan.

Rousey was once in a feud with Morgan, with both women competing for the women's championship. The latter had even defeated Rousey to win the title, getting away with it thanks to a roll-up. However, the feud ended with Liv losing it back to Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

During the feud, Rousey cut several promos on Morgan, but one in particular stands out where she fumbled her words. Fans have clipped the interview to that moment and can't believe what she was saying, with it coming out as unintelligible.

She was talking to Liv Morgan and turned to Natalya and said something, calling Natalya a name fans could not understand.

Fans were openly critical of the moment, letting it be known in response to the video.

Fans thought it was the "worst promo in wrestling history."

Rousey is no longer with WWE.

Ronda Rousey announced a new project recently

Ronda Rousey recently announced that she was writing a book and that it was coming out soon.

She took to Instagram and announced that her new memoir named "Our Fight" would be released in April. For the most part, she's stayed out of the limelight since leaving WWE and has concentrated on raising her daughter.

At this time, it's not sure if she'll ever return to the ring in WWE again, but for now, it does not look like it.

