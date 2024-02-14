WWE Universe believes a 16-time champion would be the perfect backup for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' trip to WrestleMania 40 has officially begun following the announcement of his match against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare's choice to oppose The Rock means he now has more than just The Bloodline to contend with. Hence, he needs some backing, and the WWE Universe feels that Seth Rollins would be the ideal person to have in his camp.

Seth Rollins publicly offered his support to Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW. He feels Rhodes has an uphill battle ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals, and he is prepared to aid him when the time comes. Unsurprisingly, the WWE Universe also believes Rollins would be a great ally to Rhodes, as 82% of them vouched for The Visionary on WWE's Instagram Story.

The WWE Universe believes Cody Rhodes needs Seth Rollins [Image source: WWE's Instagram]

Having a superstar like Seth Rollins as your muscle is always a boon, especially considering what Rhodes is up against. He is anticipated to come face-to-face with Reigns, The Rock, Paul Heyman, and the rest of The Bloodline several times before 'Mania. Hence, having the 16-time champion on his side significantly increases his prospects of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A lot may happen in the lead-up to The Show of Shows. Rollins will compete at the event, defending his World Heavyweight Title. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if Rhodes accepts Rollins' offer and what it may entail in the coming weeks.

Cody Rhodes has a big match on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW

Cody Rhodes is currently focused on a massive challenge on next week's episode of RAW. While Roman Reigns and The Rock are still on his mind, other superstars also want a piece of him. On the upcoming episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre will battle the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner in the ring.

Rhodes has been a part of a developing storyline involving McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura for the past three weeks. On the latest episode of RAW, The American Nightmare protected Zayn from being attacked by The Scottish Warrior and The King of Strong Style. He will now face McIntyre next week in what would most certainly be a prelude to further conflict.

The match will likely feature interference from the abovementioned stars, which could ultimately lead to a tag team contest in the future. It will be interesting to see how this will impact the plans for all the superstars involved.

Do you think there is more to come from this storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura?