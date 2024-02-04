WWE Universe believes that 30-year-old is the only one who can save them from The Rock

The Rock is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, not many in the WWE Universe seem excited about the match and believe that a 30-year-old superstar may turn face and save them.

The final segment of WWE SmackDown shocked everyone. Fans believed they would finally see the first steps towards Cody Rhodes finishing his story. Many expected The American Nightmare to make his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania official. However, Rhodes decided to introduce The Rock and hand him the opportunity to beat Reigns at WrestleMania.

The Rock taking The American Nightmare's spot hasn't bode well with fans. This was particularly evident in the reaction to the YouTube video of the confrontation between The Great One and The Tribal Chief, as it became the most-disliked in the history of the company.

It looks like the same fans have taken to X to hope that Solo Sikoa turns face and goes rogue on The Brahma Bull.

When did The Rock wrestle his previous match in WWE?

The Great One is an eight-time former WWE Champion with very little left to prove in sports entertainment. However, It looks like the WWE Universe will see him in action at WrestleMania XL after eight long years.

The Great One hasn't wrestled an official match since he faced Erick Rowan at the Show Of Shows in 2016. That match is the shortest one to have ever taken place at the Showcase of the Immortals with the former WWE Champion pinning Rowan in just six seconds.

Since then, he has made sporadic appearances while having altercations with today's generation of WWE Superstars. He has had physical altercations with Austin Theory and Jinder Mahal. On both occasions, he laid them out with The People's Elbow.

Do you think The Brahma Bull will defeat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!

