WWE Universe believes 33-year-old heel will be a multi-time World Heavyweight Champion

WWE hosted SmackDown at the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Graden, on Friday night. Fans saw a surprise main event match that saw a 33-year-old star make his in-ring debut on the main roster. His performance has fans believing that WWE will give him a massive push soon.

Edge returned to SmackDown at Madison Square Garden as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. The 33-year-old host was convinced that Edge would announce his retirement from the ring.

Instead, the WWE Hall of Famer shocked the heel by announcing a match between the two men in the main event of SmackDown. The booking marked Grayson Waller’s first match on the main roster.

Waller gave it his best in the ring, but he was no match for the four-time WWE Champion. Ultimately, he lost the match but earned Edge’s praise which is a big feather in his cap.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to praise Grayson Waller’s recent heel work. Many believe that the creative team sees a lot in him, and he will likely replace Austin Theory as the top young champion of the company. One fan even went on to say that he is destined to become a multi-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out the reactions below:

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Grayson Waller having his first main roster match against Edge in MSG is HUGE for this man. They really believe in him #SmackDown Grayson Waller having his first main roster match against Edge in MSG is HUGE for this man. They really believe in him #SmackDown https://t.co/WCAufm78xe

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes It feels like Grayson Waller is getting the backing and push Theory once was and I get it! It feels like Grayson Waller is getting the backing and push Theory once was and I get it!

Ali @AligedlyAmazing @TheEnemiesPE3 Edge told Waller, "I'm going to defeat you and your critics" @TheEnemiesPE3 Edge told Waller, "I'm going to defeat you and your critics" 😭

El Stereotypico @elstereotypico



Grayson Waller is getting the rocket strapped to him



#SmackDown twitter.com/WWE/status/167… WWE @WWE



Just ask Even in defeat, @GraysonWWE looks like a winner tonight on #SmackDown Just ask @EdgeRatedR Even in defeat, @GraysonWWE looks like a winner tonight on #SmackDown.Just ask @EdgeRatedR. https://t.co/CmDhC111Wc It's like Hunter is looking at Vince after what he did with Theory and going "Let me show how to do it with someone that actually CAN do it old man"Grayson Waller is getting the rocket strapped to him It's like Hunter is looking at Vince after what he did with Theory and going "Let me show how to do it with someone that actually CAN do it old man"Grayson Waller is getting the rocket strapped to him#SmackDown twitter.com/WWE/status/167…

nobody @sumeet_vp



#SmackDown #GWEffect If I could buy stock in a wrestler, I would buy stock in Grayson Waller. If I could buy stock in a wrestler, I would buy stock in Grayson Waller. #SmackDown #GWEffect

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Grayson Waller is a made man. The future is the right hands Grayson Waller is a made man. The future is the right hands 😭https://t.co/UnuTyZ21NU

This isn’t the first time Waller rubbed shoulders with a WWE legend in the ring. He had a great rivalry against AJ Styles during his time in NXT. Last week, he shared the ring with John Cena at Money in the Bank in London, England.

Triple H seems to see a potential top star in Waller, which could be why he has been getting some of the best segments on SmackDown. He could indeed become a multi-time World Heavyweight Champion even though he has yet to win his first title.

Grayson Waller has received a positive reaction backstage in WWE

It’s no secret now that the company sees something special in Grayson Waller. Fans have seen Austin Theory lose his insane push while Waller is being pushed as the top mid-card heel on the brand.

Waller has already shared the ring with AJ Styles, John Cena, and Edge. It looks like the higher-ups have been impressed with his performances over the past few weeks.

According to Fightful Select, the reaction to the 33-year-old’s performance over the past week has been positive. The reaction came before his scheduled segment and impromptu match against Edge on Friday night.

"There was a lot of positive reception over Grayson Waller's performance over the past week, even before his match with Edge," per Fightful Select.

This is excellent news for the Australian star who has worked hard on NXT to make a name for himself. He was quickly called up to the main roster, and the creative team seemed to have big plans for him.

Do you see Grayson Waller as a future WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes