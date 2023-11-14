WWE Universe believes 33-year-old star "is gonna break the Judgment Day"

WWE RAW hosted some big segments for Judgment Day this week. One particular segment has fans believing that a 33-year-old star is going to break the faction.

Judgment Day played a huge part in the latest edition of RAW. The faction was heavily booked as the company worked towards the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

During the broadcast, JD McDonagh took the fall for Judgment Day once again. This time, he was rewarded with a jacket by Damian Priest, hinting towards his inclusion into the group.

Later in the night, Rhea Ripley also sent out a tweet to welcome the 33-year-old to the group. It now looks like JD McDonagh is a full-time member of the villainous faction.

Following the show, fans took to Twitter to react to JD’s inclusion. While most were in favor of the move, a few pointed out that he could lead to the downfall of the faction.

McDonagh has done a lot to prove himself to the group over the past several months. However, his story may not be similar to Sami Zayn’s story with The Bloodline.

Judgment Day will be stepping inside WWE Survivor Series WarGames to face the babyface team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. The babyface team will need to add another member to their team in the coming weeks. Many believe that a returning Randy Orton could become a reality.

Drew McIntyre turned heel on WWE RAW and aligned himself with Judgment Day

Several rumors were circulating the internet about a former WWE Champion joining Judgment Day for Survivor Series WarGames. The rumors came true on Monday night when The Scottish Warrior attacked Jey Uso to turn heel.

Drew McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley following his actions and seemingly joined the villainous faction for the premium live event. It now looks like Damian Priest and his team have the advantage for Survivor Series WarGames.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn will now need to look for another partner to help them at the premium live event. Kevin Owens is one of the stars who could return to RAW for a short time after being suspended from SmackDown and joining the team.

The other big name circulating the internet is Randy Orton’s. The Viper could make a surprise return to join his friend Cody Rhodes in his fight against the heels.

