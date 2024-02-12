WWE Universe believes 35-year-old superstar will cost Bayley the Women's Championship match at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and is scheduled to challenge former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY for her Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, wrestling fans believe her longtime friend, Dakota Kai, will cost The Role Model her championship match at The Show of Shows.

On the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley came out to the ring alongside IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors. The 34-year-old made her much-awaited announcement, revealing that she would challenge SKY for her title at WrestleMania XL as she felt betrayed by the group. The altercation turned physical as The Role Model fought back with a steel pipe after she was attacked by her former stablemates.

On the most recent episode of the blue brand, Dakota Kai confronted Bayley in an in-ring segment. The Role Model questioned the 35-year-old's loyalty towards her. Before she could pick her side, Dakota was interrupted by SKY and the Kabuki Warriors. Amid all the chaos, Kai sided with the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion and took the fight to Damage CTRL.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a video clip from the segment. In the comments section of the post, wrestling fans expressed concerns about Dakota Kai potentially turning on Bayley at WrestleMania XL and costing her the Women's Championship.

Dutch Mantell shares his views on the storyline involving Dakota Kai, Bayley, and Damage CTRL

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently reacted to the segment involving the current and former Damage CTRL members from the recent edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, the 74-year-old stated that the longer WWE stretches out Kai's potential betrayal, the more effective it would be:

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think? This story kind of writes itself because it has been laid out, right? I guarantee you the creative team didn't have all this in motion when they started booking. They just kind of came together and said what can we do now, and that's how most of the things come together," he said.

Dakota Kai has a history of betraying her friends, as she has already turned her back on Raquel Rodriguez and Tegan Nox during her time in NXT. It will be interesting to see how this storyline involving some of the most talented female superstars pans out.

