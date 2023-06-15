WWE Universe believes 41-year-old superstar should be furious with Seth Rollins; feels major moment that was built for 7 years was ruined

The new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is hugely over with the fans. However, after this week's episode of WWE RAW, some believe that the star has inadvertently ruined Finn Balor's push, and most agreed with the idea that Balor should be angry with him.

On WWE RAW this week, Finn Balor confronted Seth Rollins in what was set up to be a massive segment. It was the old rivalry, where Rollins had injured Balor seven years back, leading him to give up his Universal Title only a day after becoming the inaugural champion.

All that and more was mentioned in the promo, but it didn't have an effect, as Balor's words mainly were drowned out by the crowd singing for Rollins. They didn't stop after multiple attempts, and the former Universal Champion was flustered. Rollins also didn't attempt to make them stop.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Vince Russo said that if he were Balor, he would be furious with Rollins. The former writer said he would have confronted Rollins backstage if he had been Balor.

Fans, for once, agreed with Vince Russo.

Some said the crowd made it long and awkward as Balor waited for the singing to stop.

Ashley @RoadtoValhall the crowd run this segment and made it longer awkward as Finn would wait for the signing to stop but every time he try to speak the crowd start singing again @SKWrestling_ Agreethe crowd run this segment and made it longer awkward as Finn would wait for the signing to stop but every time he try to speak the crowd start singing again @SKWrestling_ Agree 💯 the crowd run this segment and made it longer awkward as Finn would wait for the signing to stop but every time he try to speak the crowd start singing again

Others said they also agreed, as fans at the show had ruined the moment seven years in the making. Some also noted that this was why Seth was not the big star and had failed Balor.

Jason Gilliam Horror movie fan @Wrestlingfan_73 @SKWrestling_ Between fans either saying what constantly or singing @WWERollins song while he's in the ring ruins what could be good promos I agree with Vince Russo for once fans ruined that moment last night 7 yrs in the making @SKWrestling_ Between fans either saying what constantly or singing @WWERollins song while he's in the ring ruins what could be good promos I agree with Vince Russo for once fans ruined that moment last night 7 yrs in the making

Ayrk @Faithful52x 🏼there’s only 1 undisputed champ that can control the crowd

Seth failed both Finn and himself



I really thought he’d soak it in for a bit then mock Finn n ask the crowd to let him speak @SKWrestling_ This is why Seth ain’t Him🏼there’s only 1 undisputed champ that can control the crowdSeth failed both Finn and himselfI really thought he’d soak it in for a bit then mock Finn n ask the crowd to let him speak @SKWrestling_ This is why Seth ain’t Him☝🏼there’s only 1 undisputed champ that can control the crowd Seth failed both Finn and himself I really thought he’d soak it in for a bit then mock Finn n ask the crowd to let him speak

HouseShowWrestling @HouseShowYT with Russo. This segment was hot garbage and Seth could have prevented it. Seth’s narcissism is turning Finn babyface. Was that the plan? @SKWrestling_ Can’t believe this, but I agreewith Russo. This segment was hot garbage and Seth could have prevented it. Seth’s narcissism is turning Finn babyface. Was that the plan? @SKWrestling_ Can’t believe this, but I agree 💯 with Russo. This segment was hot garbage and Seth could have prevented it. Seth’s narcissism is turning Finn babyface. Was that the plan?

Yet another fan said that he felt that Seth Rollins was not over and that the music was over with the fans.

SOLO P1 @SOLOFROMGB @SKWrestling_ Like I’ve been saying, Seth not over, it’s the music. And as a pro wrestler, he should of shut that crowd down. He could of said, “Let this guy talk”, but he marked out for himself and buried Finn. @SKWrestling_ Like I’ve been saying, Seth not over, it’s the music. And as a pro wrestler, he should of shut that crowd down. He could of said, “Let this guy talk”, but he marked out for himself and buried Finn.

What did Vince Russo say about fans hijacking the segment with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor?

Asked by Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW what he would have said to Seth Rollins and Balor after RAW, Vince Russo had much to say.

"Now, somebody else is going to get cut short and guess what? Now they are piss*d off," explained Russo on Legion of RAW. "The people getting cut short are now piss*d off. If I'm Finn Balor, and we get behind the curtain, I'll be saying to Seth. 'Are you happy now, bro? Are you happy? You created a monster out there, and if you are a professional bro, you should be able to shut them down." [7:46 - 8:20]

It's safe to say he didn't enjoy the singing.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes