WWE Universe believes 41-year-old superstar should be furious with Seth Rollins; feels major moment that was built for 7 years was ruined

The new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, is hugely over with the fans. However, after this week's episode of WWE RAW, some believe that the star has inadvertently ruined Finn Balor's push, and most agreed with the idea that Balor should be angry with him.
On WWE RAW this week, Finn Balor confronted Seth Rollins in what was set up to be a massive segment. It was the old rivalry, where Rollins had injured Balor seven years back, leading him to give up his Universal Title only a day after becoming the inaugural champion.
All that and more was mentioned in the promo, but it didn't have an effect, as Balor's words mainly were drowned out by the crowd singing for Rollins. They didn't stop after multiple attempts, and the former Universal Champion was flustered. Rollins also didn't attempt to make them stop.
Speaking to Sportskeeda, Vince Russo said that if he were Balor, he would be furious with Rollins. The former writer said he would have confronted Rollins backstage if he had been Balor.
Fans, for once, agreed with Vince Russo.
Some said the crowd made it long and awkward as Balor waited for the singing to stop.
Others said they also agreed, as fans at the show had ruined the moment seven years in the making. Some also noted that this was why Seth was not the big star and had failed Balor.
Yet another fan said that he felt that Seth Rollins was not over and that the music was over with the fans.
What did Vince Russo say about fans hijacking the segment with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor?
Asked by Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW what he would have said to Seth Rollins and Balor after RAW, Vince Russo had much to say.
"Now, somebody else is going to get cut short and guess what? Now they are piss*d off," explained Russo on Legion of RAW. "The people getting cut short are now piss*d off. If I'm Finn Balor, and we get behind the curtain, I'll be saying to Seth. 'Are you happy now, bro? Are you happy? You created a monster out there, and if you are a professional bro, you should be able to shut them down." [7:46 - 8:20]
It's safe to say he didn't enjoy the singing.
Do you agree with Vince Russo? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.