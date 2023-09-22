WWE Universe believes the company made a huge mistake with the release of 2-time World Heavyweight Champion

The WWE Universe was shocked that the company issued budget cuts and several stars were released mere hours ago. Recently, fans reacted to the release of former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, believing the organization made a huge mistake.

In 2008, Dolph Ziggler debuted on Monday Night RAW under a new gimmick and has worked on the main roster since then. Unfortunately, Ziggler never had a lengthy run with the World Heavyweight Championship, as he got injured a while after winning the title.

After several years with the company, The Showoff was released from WWE after the company finished its merger. Fans were disappointed with Dolph Ziggler's release, and many believe that the company made a huge mistake by releasing one of the most talented stars of his generation.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The Showoff was not seen on weekly television before his release. The WWE Universe wants Dolph Ziggler to join his brother in AEW eventually; he can compete for any promotion after 90 days. It will be interesting to see what Ziggler does after his release.

What did Dolph Ziggler do in WWE over the past year?

In 2022, Dolph Ziggler went to the developmental brand alongside Robert Roode and feuded with Bron Breakker. The Showoff eventually won the NXT Championship and had a short run with the belt before dropping to Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

After his short run on the developmental brand, the Showoff was sporadically featured on weekly television and eventually returned to the main roster. He also competed for the United States Championship during live events but never won the title from then-Champion Bobby Lashley.

Over the coming months, Ziggler started making sporadic appearances for the company and worked on Main Event against young and upcoming stars such as Tyler Bate. The new WWE regime didn't use him as often as the previous one, where he was mostly used as an enhancement talent.

Dolph Ziggler had several notable moments in his career during his prime years. Unfortunately, the former Intercontinental, United States, and World Heavyweight Champion was released from WWE along with several other stars. It will be interesting to see where he goes next.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Dolph Ziggler the best of luck in his future endeavors.

