WWE Universe believes legendary former champion will "eliminate Gunther in the Rumble" to set up a WrestleMania 40 match

Gunther has been one of the most dominant forces in WWE for over three years now. Fans want to see a returning superstar eliminate him from the 2024 Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania 40 clash.

The Ring General has had arguably the greatest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time. He has defended his title on several occasions, making him the top fighting champion in the company today.

WWE seems to be running out of mid-card options to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, fans believe that a megastar could return soon to set up a match against The Ring General.

46-year-old Brock Lesnar has been away from the ring since picking up a loss against Cody Rhodes earlier this year. Recent reports state that The Beast Incarnate could be back in time for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The reports have got fans rather excited, as they want to see him come face-to-face against Gunther in the 30-man elimination match. Many believe Brock Lesnar will eliminate the Intercontinental Champion from the match, leading to a WrestleMania 40 contest between the two superstars.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Brock's return feud

More fan reactions

Brock Lesnar’s return has always been a big deal in the Stamford-based promotion. The legendary former champion has done well in recent times to put over stars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to the top.

A match, and a potential win, for The Ring General would help cement the Intercontinental Champion as a force in the company.

Gunther is set to face another legendary WWE Superstar soon

WWE is looking to book Gunther against some big names in the company. The RAW Superstar will now face 20-time champion The Miz in a battle for the Intercontinental Championship.

The multi-time IC Champion confronted The Ring General on RAW, before winning a match to become his number-one contender. It now looks like the two men will face each other at Survivor Series.

In an interview with WWE, The Miz promised to win back the title, and restart his own reign with it. Check out what he said below:

"Yeah, I think there is only one thing I can say about the Intercontinental Championship - it is what the 10,000 people were chanting. There is only one thing left to do, and that is take it back!"

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the Imperium leader. He could get some big matches in 2024, leading to a potential world championship win.

Do you want to see Gunther as the next world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here