WWE Universe believes major RAW announcement could involve changes to championships

The WWE Universe cannot wait for the huge announcement coming tonight on RAW courtesy of Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

Aldis hinted last Friday that the announcement could be about the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. He was talking to Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne regarding a rematch against The Judgment Day.

However, it seems like the RAW and SmackDown General Managers have something up on their sleeves tonight on the red brand. Adam Pearce confirmed on social media that they have an announcement to make while also sharing that Cody Rhodes will have an exclusive interview.

The WWE Universe is getting ahead of themselves and predicting what the huge announcement is about. Will it be a big signing, a change in belt designs, or a title match at WrestleMania 40?

Check out the reactions below:

This fan has a lot of ideas, from splitting the tag titles to a new women's championship and a Battle Royal.

Regardless of whatever the announcement will be, this fan is going to be happy about it:

One fan joked:

Here are the rest of the reactions to the announcement, most of which are about splitting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships:

Where is WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of RAW will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes will have an exclusive interview. Michael Cole will be asking The American Nightmare some tough questions ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Kabuki Warriors will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Baszler has a chance to tie Asuka's record for most Tag Team Championship wins with four.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch will finally come head-to-head after interfering in each other's matches against Nia Jax. Morgan is just starting her revenge tour, but it has taken a dramatic u-turn, while Lynch could be putting herself in a vulnerable position heading into her title match against Rhea Ripley.

The Gauntlet Match will also be held tonight to determine Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 40. Chad Gable, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, and Sami Zayn are all vying to become the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

What do you think the announcement could be about? Sound off!