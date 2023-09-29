WWE Universe believes the management has given up on 36-year-old star

WWE Superstars often need to reinvent themselves to increase the longevity of their careers during their time as active competitors. However, fans have started to believe that the management has most likely given up on former Intercontinental and United States Champion Apollo Crews.

Apollo Crews was drafted to Monday Night RAW earlier this year during the WWE Draft. However, Triple H's new regime has failed to push the star as the former Intercontinental and United States Champion is often seen working on Main Event with the exception of two singles matches on the red brand.

New stars are either signed or being groomed on the developmental brand. Meanwhile, several performers were recently released from WWE after its merger. Recently, fans have started to believe that the management has most likely given up on former United States Champion Apollo Crews.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that the main roster is ruining Apollo Crews and that the management has given up on the 36-year-old star after he arrived on WWE's main roster under Triple H's new regime.

What has Apollo Crews done in WWE over the past year?

Last year, Apollo Crews returned to the developmental brand after being stuck in limbo for a while. During the Pandemic Era, WWE heavily pushed the former Nigerian Prince on the roster where he ended up winning the Intercontinental and United States Championship within the span of twelve months.

Crews returned to the developmental brand for a second run where he feuded with the rising stars of tomorrow. Apollo Crews' first feud on the brand was against Grayson Waller, which ended after the two faced each other in a Casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022.

Later, he feuded against Bron Breakker for weeks as he wanted to win the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, he lost to Breakker at NXT Deadline 2022 and started his final feud against Carmelo Hayes. After losing to Hayes at NXT Vengeance Day 2022, Crews left the brand during the annual Draft in April and May.

It's been over a couple of months and the management has used the former Intercontinental Champion on Main Event. It will be interesting to see what the company plans on doing with Apollo Crews in the coming months on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Apollo Crews? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.