WWE Universe believes only one man can beat Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins made history in WWE when he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era after he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. However, fans feel that Rollins' reign can come to an end if he goes up against Cody Rhodes.

Last month, Triple H announced a new World Heavyweight Championship for Monday Night RAW and hosted a tournament on both brands. Unfortunately, Cody Rhodes was screwed out of his Triple Threat match after Brock Lesnar attacked him during the match.

This created a chain of events that eventually led to Seth Rollins becoming the new World Heavyweight Championship. A certain section of the WWE Universe believes that Cody Rhodes should be going for the new World Heavyweight Championship as the WWE title is now merged with the Universal Championship.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Randy @RandyHill1108



However he got more unfinished business with Rollins than he does Reigns. Yea he beat Rollins but his last encounter was Rollins drilling him with a sledgehammer. How u just go let that ride lol

☮️✌🏾 @zMcMuffxn @WrestlingWCC Someone please get the title off Rollins I beg @WrestlingWCC Someone please get the title off Rollins I beg

No-One 🇮🇳 @CursedSe7en



He is in Raw and by protocol he will be bound to raw and he must go after Seth's belt.



The only way Cody can challenge Roman is by winning Money in the bank contract..
He is in Raw and by protocol he will be bound to raw and he must go after Seth's belt.
WHC will look more suitable on Cody than it looks on Seth.

OmegaBrandon @XDBrandonOmega

Should be : Roman Reigns
Will be : Seth Rollins

Xanm @xuqzzs @WrestlingWCC 0-1 against reigns 3-0 against Seth just saying @WrestlingWCC 0-1 against reigns 3-0 against Seth just saying

The American Nightmare could have qualified from Monday Night RAW and faced AJ Styles at Night of Champions for the new title if Brock Lesnar had not interfered. It will be interesting to see which title the company will put on Cody Rhodes in the near future.

Seth Rollins hasn't defeated Cody Rhodes in his second run with WWE

Last year, Cody Rhodes left AEW and made his way back to WWE for the first time in nearly six years. He returned to the company at the Grandest Stage of Them All as a mystery opponent for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. He went on to beat The Visionary at WrestleMania 38.

After his win over Rollins, the two stars feuded on the red brand for months. Seth Rollins tried his best to make the rivalry personal to gain momentum over The American Nightmare. Unfortunately, he ended up losing to Rhodes in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

The rivalry between the two stars escalated after they were booked in a match inside Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, Cody Rhodes was injured before the match, but still chose to compete and prevailed against The Visionary. However, Seth Rollins decided to take revenge on an injured Rhodes before he went on a hiatus.

On the RAW after the event, Seth Rollins viciously attacked Cody Rhodes with a Sledgehammer before he went on a hiatus. The two have interacted after The American Nightmare's return, but haven't stepped inside the squared circle since Hell in a Cell 2022.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed Championship or World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

