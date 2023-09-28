WWE Universe believes popular star is finally ready to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' legendary run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is currently on a hiatus as fans haven't seen The Tribal Chief since August 2023. However, fans believe that 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes is finally ready to end Roman's run at the top of the company.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after Solo Sikoa interfered and cost him the match. Instead of immediately going after The Tribal Chief, The American Nightmare took a detour filled with adversity on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed the fans and cut a passionate promo during which he claimed that the third innings had ended. The WWE Universe was excited to hear this from Rhodes and believes that The American Nightmare is ready to finally finish the story.

The promo was a straight-up shot at Paul Heyman who said that The Bloodline's story is in the third innings (referring to the length of a Baseball game, which is 9 innings long). Meanwhile, Rhodes claimed that the third inning was long since over and now he would come back for the title which he should've rightfully won at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE in October 2023

In 2022, Roman Reigns began his second year in the promotion as the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief also ended up winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar and unified it with his belt from Friday Night SmackDown. However, he slowly became a part-time performer with both belts.

In 2022, Roman Reigns had 11 televised matches with multiple live events across the year. Moreover, The Tribal Chief had a minimum of one monthly television appearance and often interacted with The Bloodline and his challengers heading to the premium live events.

However, 2023 has been different for The Tribal Chief as his number of scheduled appearances was reduced. Roman Reigns has had only six matches so far and none of these matches took place on Friday Night SmackDown. After his last title defense, Reigns went on a hiatus.

In October 2023, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will return to the blue brand after nearly two months of absence. Moreover, he has been advertised for an upcoming live event where he will face former Bloodline member and rival, Sami Zayn in Kansas City.

